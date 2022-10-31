Inventiva stock dips as AbbVie abandons cedirogant program for autoimmune disease
Oct. 31, 2022 5:11 AM ETInventiva S.A. (IVA), ABBV, IVEVFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) (OTCPK:IVEVF) said AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has decided to stop the development of cedirogant (ABBV-157) to treat autoimmune diseases after analysis of a nonclinical toxicology study.
- In 2012, the two companies entered a collaboration to identify potent RORg inverse agonists to treat several autoimmune diseases. The companies discovered cedirogant, which was being evaluated in a phase 2 trial at the time of AbbVie's decision to discontinue further clinical development, Inventiva added.
- "We are now fully focused on the development of our lead asset lanifibranor, a promising treatment which is currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of NASH," said Inventiva Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Frédéric Cren.
- Inventiva noted that its cash runway, including the expected $12M upfront from Sino Biopharm and €25M from the EIB credit facility, is not impacted by the discontinuation of the cedirogant program and should allow to fund as previously announced operations through Q4 2023.
- IVA -2.23% to $5.70 premarket Oct. 31
