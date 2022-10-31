Inventiva stock dips as AbbVie abandons cedirogant program for autoimmune disease

  • Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) (OTCPK:IVEVF) said AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has decided to stop the development of cedirogant (ABBV-157) to treat autoimmune diseases after analysis of a nonclinical toxicology study.
  • In 2012, the two companies entered a collaboration to identify potent RORg inverse agonists to treat several autoimmune diseases. The companies discovered cedirogant, which was being evaluated in a phase 2 trial at the time of AbbVie's decision to discontinue further clinical development, Inventiva added.
  • "We are now fully focused on the development of our lead asset lanifibranor, a promising treatment which is currently in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of NASH," said Inventiva Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Frédéric Cren.
  • Inventiva noted that its cash runway, including the expected $12M upfront from Sino Biopharm and €25M from the EIB credit facility, is not impacted by the discontinuation of the cedirogant program and should allow to fund as previously announced operations through Q4 2023.
