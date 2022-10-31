S&P futures dip, yields rise as Fed Whisperer tempers the pivot narrative

Stock index futures point to a lower open Monday as investors brace for the Fed meeting amid more earnings.

S&P futures (SPX) -0.6%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.8% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% are lower after rallying the previous week on hopes of a Fed pivot to away from peak hawkishness.

"Friday’s rally, which was almost 2.5%, leaves the market in a very interesting spot, having closed above the 50-DMA, and right on the nose of the 100-day moving average," Caxton's Michael Brown said.

In a Sunday article the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos - considered to be very close to FOMC thinking and who sparked the pivot trade with a report that the Fed will discuss smaller hikes - tempered that very narrative. Strong consumer balance sheets may force a higher terminal rate with spending more immune to hikes, he said.

Goldman's trading desk says this week's stock action will boil down to whether Fed chief Jay Powell is OK with much looser financial conditions.

Rates are moving up. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 5 basis points to 4.06% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 4 basis points to 4.46%. The dollar index (DXY) is up 0.3%.

On the economic calendar, the October PMI comes out shortly after the start of trading. Economists expect a small rise to 47, still in contraction territory.

Globally, Lula da Silva made a return to the presidency in Brazil.