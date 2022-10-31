Speculation had been building since the U.N. entertained an investigation into Iranian drones used by Russia, but Moscow has officially pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea. The deal was inked back in July to keep commodities flowing by easing Russia's naval blockade and reopening key Ukrainian ports. Over the past two months, nearly 400 ships exported 9.2M metric tons of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy under the agreement.

Market movement: Wheat futures (W_1:COM) jumped 6% on Monday to $8.79 per bushel in Chicago, while corn prices (C_1:COM) rose 2.6% to $6.98/bushel.

"The coming four months of winter when shortages in fuel, fertilizer and food will be felt most acutely in Europe and in nearby areas of the Middle East and Africa is the sole window of opportunity that remains to the Kremlin to break the European Union's resolve to support Ukraine," said Michaël Tanchum of the Middle East Institute.

Reactions: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia was using the attack as a "false pretext" for blocking the "grain corridor which ensures food security for millions of people." President Biden called the move "outrageous," saying it would increase global starvation, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of weaponizing food. NATO and the EU have also asked the Kremlin to reconsider its decision.