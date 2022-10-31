Ford slashes prices of Mustang Mach-E in China
Oct. 31, 2022
- Ford (NYSE:F) has slashed the price of its Mustang Mach-E models in China by as much as RMB 28K, CnEVPost reported on Monday.
- According to an announcement from the company's China EV division, the entire Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup will undergo a price adjustment starting Oct. 31, 2022.
- The Mach-E, which comes in four versions, will be priced between RMB 249,900 to RMB 369,900, down from the previous range of RMB 275,900 to RMB 389,900.
- The price adjustments come after Tesla (TSLA) also cut prices in the country. The Mach-E is a competitor to Tesla's Model Y.
- Tesla (TSLA) lowered prices of its Model 3 and Model Y range in China with the entry-level cost going down from RMB 316,900 to RMB 288,900.
- Ford shares were down around 1% in premarket hours
