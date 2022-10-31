XPO Logistics Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45, revenue of $3.04B misses by $60M
Oct. 31, 2022 6:04 AM ETXPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- XPO Logistics press release (NYSE:XPO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45.
- Revenue of $3.04B (-7.0% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
Delivered third quarter record operating income, up 65% year-over-year
Improved tonnage in North American LTL each month through third quarter; tonnage inflected positive year-over-year in September
Grew North American truck brokerage volume year-over-year by 9%
Adjusted EBITDA, increased to $352 million for the third quarter, compared with $307 million for the same period in 2021.
For the third quarter 2022, the company generated $265 million of cash flow from operating activities and $142 million of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure.
For the full year 2022, for the North American LTL business, the company reaffirmed the following targets, both previously announced:
- At least $1 billion of full year adjusted EBITDA, including gains on sales of real estate of up to $50 million in the fourth quarter; and
- Year-over-year improvement of 50 to 100 basis points in adjusted operating ratio for the full year, including at least 120 basis points of improvement in the fourth quarter, excluding gains on sales of real estate.
- “Our plan for LTL 2.0 is showing tangible results. We reported third quarter LTL records for revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Our year-over-year tonnage accelerated every month through the quarter and inflected positive in September, with more improvement in October. Importantly, our third quarter tonnage trend outperformed typical seasonality, bucking industry trends."
Comments