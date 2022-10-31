Stellantis’ China joint venture to file for bankruptcy
Oct. 31, 2022 6:13 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The shareholders of the GAC-FCA Joint Venture, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) will file for bankruptcy to reverse its dwindling sales in the country.
- An unprofitable joint venture that made and distributed the Jeep brand in China would continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China.
- Stellantis had booked a noncash impairment charge of equivalent to almost $300M in its first-half results as a result of ending the JV.
- The JV was first formed in 2010 in a 50-50 split between GAC and Fiat SpA. Fiat became part of Stellantis following a merger with the French PSA Group.
Comments