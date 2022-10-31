Stellantis’ China joint venture to file for bankruptcy

Oct. 31, 2022 6:13 AM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Stellantis Indiana Transmission plant. The Stellantis subsidiaries of FCA are Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The shareholders of the GAC-FCA Joint Venture, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) will file for bankruptcy to reverse its dwindling sales in the country.
  • An unprofitable joint venture that made and distributed the Jeep brand in China would continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China.
  • Stellantis had booked a noncash impairment charge of equivalent to almost $300M in its first-half results as a result of ending the JV.
  • The JV was first formed in 2010 in a 50-50 split between GAC and Fiat SpA. Fiat became part of Stellantis following a merger with the French PSA Group.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.