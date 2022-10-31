JELD-WEN Holding Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.27, revenue of $1.29B beats by $70M, updates FY guidance

Oct. 31, 2022 6:15 AM ETJELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • JELD-WEN Holding press release (NYSE:JELD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $1.29B (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.9% in the third quarter to $116.5 million; adjusted EBITDA margins expanded 40 basis points to 9.0%.

  • 2022 Full-Year Guidance:

  • Core revenue growth remains at approximately 10%, with net revenues still expected to increase by 4% to 6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is updated to a range of $400 million to $420 million from the previous outlook of $430 million to $450 million.
  • Full year 2022 capital expenditures are expected to be within a range of $85 million to $95 million, compared to the previous outlook of $90 million to $110 million.

    Comments

