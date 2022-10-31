Emerson Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.14, revenue of $5.36B beats by $30M, to sell majority stake in Climate Technologies to Blackstone
Oct. 31, 2022 6:39 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Emerson Electric press release (NYSE:EMR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $5.36B (+8.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Following the announcement of its Climate Technologies divestiture, the company will report financial results for Climate Technologies, InSinkErator and Therm-O-Disc as discontinued operations for all periods presented, beginning in 2023.
- The earnings from discontinued operations for 2023 are expected to be $10B to $11B, or $17 to $19 per share, including the net gains on 2023 divestitures.
- The company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close March 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will include interest income from the $2.25B note receivable from Climate Technologies and reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies.
- Q1 net sales to grow in the range of 6% to 8% vs. consensus growth of 5.76% and adjusted EPS to be between $0.85 to $0.89 vs. consensus of $1.21.
- FY2023 net sales to grow in the range of 7% to 9% vs. consensus growth of 5.42% and adjusted EPS from continuing operations to be between $4 to $4.15 vs. consensus of $5.46.
Comments (1)