TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) shares plunged 16% Monday morning after the self-driving trucking firm terminated president and CEO Xiaodi Hou in connection with an ongoing internal investigation.

Hou, who also removed from his position as chairman of the board and as a member of the government security committee, will be succeeded by Ersin Yumer as as interim CEO and president of the company.

The company has initiated search for a new CEO.

These actions have been taken in connection with an ongoing investigation that led the board to conclude that a change of CEO was necessary.

The move comes after The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that TuSimple (TSP) was at the center of a federal investigation concerning its relationship with Chinese startup, Hydron.

According to sources, the FBI, SEC and Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. are investigating into whether the San Diego-based firm improperly financed and transferred technology to Hydron.

Hydron was started in 2021 by TuSimple's co-founder Mo Chen. The startup deals into autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. According to public filings, Chen incorporated Hydron in China, Hong Kong and Delaware, with a plan to build hydrogen-powered trucks in North America modeled on a design by a subsidiary of a Chinese state-controlled auto manufacturer.

The U.S. authorities are looking at whether TuSimple (TSP) and its executives, mainly CEO Xiaodi Hou, violated fiduciary duties and securities laws by failing to properly disclose the company's relationship with Hydron. They are also seeing whether TuSimple (TSP) shared with Hydron I.P. developed in the U.S. and defrauded investors in doing so.