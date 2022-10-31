Actinium climbs 23% as lead asset meets main goal in Phase 3 leukemia trial
Oct. 31, 2022 6:50 AM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM), a biotech focused on targeted radiotherapies, jumped ~23% pre-market Monday after announcing that its lead product candidate Iomab-B met the primary endpoint in a pivotal Phase 3 trial involving patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- The multi-center clinical trial SIERRA was designed to compare Iomab-B as a conditioning regimen against a control arm before a bone marrow transplant (BMT) in 153 relapsed/ refractory AML patients aged 55 years or older.
- Per the topline results, the SIERRA trial met the main goal as those who received Iomab-B indicated six months of durable complete remission after the initial remission compared to the control arm (p<0.0001).
- Chief Executive Sandesh Seth said the company expects to release additional clinical data from the trial by the year-end.
- “We will continue to work on our Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval of Iomab-B,” Actinium’s (ATNM) medical chief Dr. Avinash Desai remarked.
Read: A few days ago Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners wrote that the SIERRA readout could send ATNM shares higher.
