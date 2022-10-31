Battery metal cartel? Indonesia weighs a different type of OPEC - FT

Countries that will be key in the energy transition are attempting to expand their clout, like Indonesia, which is the world's biggest nickel producer. Jakarta has already banned nickel ore exports since 2020 to develop its domestic processing industry - which has sparked a WTO dispute with the EU - and is planning taxes on intermediate nickel product exports. Nickel and other key metals are needed for the widespread production and adoption of electric cars, as well as other "clean" technologies that rely on batteries.

Quote: "I do see the merit of creating OPEC to manage the governance of oil trade to ensure predictability for potential investors and consumers," Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told the FT. "Indonesia is studying the possibility to form a similar governance structure with regard to the minerals we have, including nickel, cobalt and manganese."

It may be a complicated task given the fact that the nation heavily relies on foreign investment instead of state or domestic-owned companies. Other global producers would also have to be brought on board for any potential alliance, while Indonesia is still in the early days of being able to supply battery-grade nickel. Most of its exports currently go to the stainless steel market as it builds up its processing facilities and high pressure acid leach plants.

Statistics: According to commodity consultancy CRU, Indonesia generates 38% of global refined supply of nickel, and stores a quarter of the world's reserves of the metal.