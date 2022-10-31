SunCoke Energy GAAP EPS of $0.49, revenue of $516.8M
Oct. 31, 2022 6:51 AM ETSunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SunCoke Energy press release (NYSE:SXC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.49.
- Revenue of $516.8M (+41.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a record $83.7 million, an increase of $9.8 million versus the prior year period
- 2022 Outlook:
- Domestic Coke total production is expected to be approximately 4.1 million tons
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to surpass the guidance high end of $285 million
- Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million
- Cash generated by operations is estimated to be between $200 million to $215 million
- Cash taxes are projected to be $12 million to $14 million
