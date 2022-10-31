Quotient rises on plan to execute one-for-40 reverse stock split
Oct. 31, 2022 6:51 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is set to execute a one-for-40 reverse stock split on November 2, 2022.
- The move is primarily intended to bring the diagnostics company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq.
- The company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 3, 2022 on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "QTNT."
- The split will reduce the number of shares of ordinary shares issued and outstanding from ~141,208,378 to ~3,530,209.
- QTNT shares have gained ~7% premarket
