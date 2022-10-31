Quotient rises on plan to execute one-for-40 reverse stock split

Oct. 31, 2022 6:51 AM ETQuotient Limited (QTNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is set to execute a one-for-40 reverse stock split on November 2, 2022.
  • The move is primarily intended to bring the diagnostics company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq.
  • The company's ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on November 3, 2022 on the Nasdaq under the existing symbol "QTNT."
  • The split will reduce the number of shares of ordinary shares issued and outstanding from ~141,208,378 to ~3,530,209.
  • QTNT shares have gained ~7% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.