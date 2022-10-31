Thermo Fisher close to acquire diagnostics firm Binding Site for $2.3B - Bloomberg

Oct. 31, 2022 6:58 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Thermo Fisher Scientific office in Whitby, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is close to acquiring U.K.-based diagnostic products maker Binding Site for over £2B ($2.3B) from private equity fund Nordic Capital, Bloomberg News reported citing to people with knowledge of the matter.
  • The deal could be disclosed within this week. Discussions have advanced but there is not guarantee that the transaction will come to fruition, the report added.
  • Stockholm-based Nordic Capital has been in the healthcare space and initially invested in Binding Site 11 years ago. The firm recently raised a new buyout fund of €9B despite a challenging fundraising scenario as investors keep cash, reduce allocations to private equity and wait for funds to return money before reinvesting, according to the report.
  • England-based Binding Site develops products to detect multiple myeloma, isotope analysis and protein analysis, among other things.
  • Thermo Fisher has been active in the M&A arena in the past year. In 2021, the company announced the acquisition of PPD for $17.4B cash plus net debt of $3.5B, while earlier this year it completed the $1.9B acquisition of PeproTech.

