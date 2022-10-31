Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte GAAP EPADS of $.1.13, revenue of Ps.3.14B
Oct. 31, 2022
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte press release (NASDAQ:OMAB): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $1.13.
- Revenue of Ps.3.14B (+31.9% Y/Y).
- Passenger traffic increased 22.8% during 3Q22, as compared to 3Q21, reaching 6.3 million passengers, and increased 2.0% as compared to 3Q19. The airports with the highest traffic growth compared to 3Q21 were Monterrey, Culiacán, Chihuahua, Mazatlán and Ciudad Juárez.
- Adjusted EBITDA was Ps.1,907 million, which compares to Ps.1,473 million in 3Q21, and was 31.6% higher than 3Q19.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 76.5%, compared to 75.2% in 3Q21 and 74.1% in 3Q19.
- Capital investments and major maintenance works included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments were Ps.839 million in the quarter.
