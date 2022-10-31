Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 in-line, revenue of $2.28B beats by $240M, reaffirms outlook
Oct. 31, 2022 7:02 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 in-line.
- Revenue of $2.28B (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $240M.
- 2022 Outlook:
“For 2022, we continue to expect constant currency adjusted net revenue growth of 10% to 11% over 2021, excluding dispositions. Further, we continue to expect adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis to be in a range of $9.53 to $9.75 (consensus of $9.39), reflecting growth of 17% to 20% over 2021. We also now expect adjusted operating margin expansion of up to 170 basis points, an increase from our prior outlook of up to 150 basis points.
“Our 2022 outlook presumes continuing recovery from the pandemic worldwide and a stable global macroeconomic environment throughout the remainder of this calendar year."
