Global Payments Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 in-line, revenue of $2.28B beats by $240M, reaffirms outlook

Oct. 31, 2022 7:02 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Global Payments press release (NYSE:GPN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.48 in-line.
  • Revenue of $2.28B (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $240M.
  • 2022 Outlook:

  • “For 2022, we continue to expect constant currency adjusted net revenue growth of 10% to 11% over 2021, excluding dispositions. Further, we continue to expect adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis to be in a range of $9.53 to $9.75 (consensus of $9.39), reflecting growth of 17% to 20% over 2021. We also now expect adjusted operating margin expansion of up to 170 basis points, an increase from our prior outlook of up to 150 basis points.

  • “Our 2022 outlook presumes continuing recovery from the pandemic worldwide and a stable global macroeconomic environment throughout the remainder of this calendar year."

