Howmet Aerospace Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 in-line, revenue of $1.43B misses by $10M
Oct. 31, 2022 7:03 AM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Howmet Aerospace press release (NYSE:HWM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 in-line.
- Revenue of $1.43B (+11.7% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- 4Q22 Guidance: Revenue at $1.45B-$1.5B vs. consensus of $1.5B; Adjusted EPS of $0.37-$0.39 vs. consensus of $0.38.
- FY2022 Guidance: Revenue outlook cut to $5.6B-$5.65B from prior $ $5.645B-$5.715B vs. consensus of $5.67B; Adjusted EPS tightened to $1.39-$1.41 vs. previous outlook of $1.38-$1.1.42 vs. consensus of $1.40.
- “Looking ahead, we continue to expect the commercial aerospace end market to grow at above-trend rates for the next several years. Howmet Aerospace’s defense aerospace market should also return to growth starting in the middle of 2023. We expect 2023 revenue growth versus 2022 to be up approximately 10%, plus or minus 2%.”
Comments