Adient names Jerome Dorlack as CFO
Oct. 31, 2022 7:11 AM ETAdient plc (ADNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) has named Jerome Dorlack as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1, 2022.
- Dorlack previously served as Adient's (ADNT) executive vice president for Americas region, a role which will transfer to Jim Conklin, effective Dec. 1, 2022.
- Conklin has been with Adient (ADNT) since October 2000, most recently serving as vice president, North Americas operations.
- The appointment follows Jeff Stafeil's decision to resign from his role as Adient's (ADNT) EVP and CFO, effective Nov. 30, 2022.
