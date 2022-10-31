Adient names Jerome Dorlack as CFO

Oct. 31, 2022 7:11 AM ETAdient plc (ADNT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) has named Jerome Dorlack as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1, 2022.
  • Dorlack previously served as Adient's (ADNT) executive vice president for Americas region, a role which will transfer to Jim Conklin, effective Dec. 1, 2022.
  • Conklin has been with Adient (ADNT) since October 2000, most recently serving as vice president, North Americas operations.
  • The appointment follows Jeff Stafeil's decision to resign from his role as Adient's (ADNT) EVP and CFO, effective Nov. 30, 2022.

