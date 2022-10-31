MGM Resorts is still a buy at CFRA with Las Vegas properties blazing

CFRA Research stayed bullish on MGMG Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) with a Buy rating that reflects the firm's view that the company’s Las Vegas Strip segment has performed well in recent quarters and there is still hope that China’s zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy will ease to bring relief in coming quarters.

MGM is called a Las Vegas Strip story at the moment with the segment leading in all categories, especially with the addition of the Cosmopolitan.

"We expect MGM China to eventually reopen and boost revenues. MGM has a best-in-class balance sheet and a strong portfolio with the recent addition of Aria and The Cosmopolitan on the strip," noted analyst Zachary Warring.

MGM is seen continuing to repurchase shares aggressively and improve the balance sheet as free cash flow returns. CFRA also anticipates the company’s mobile app to grow, but continue to lose money over the next several years .

CFRA's forecast is for MGM revenue to grow 27.0% to $12B in 2022. Although MGM China is a smaller percentage of total revenue (22.5% in 2019) CFRA anticipates it to keep MGM’s total revenue below 2019 levels until China eases its zero-tolerance policy. EBITDA of $2.1B is forecast for 2022 vs. $1.7B in 2021.

Shares of MGM tracked 0.11% higher in premarket action on Monday.

