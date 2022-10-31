LSB Industries boosts stock repurchase plan to $175M
Oct. 31, 2022 7:15 AM ETLSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) has expanded its previously announced $100M stock repurchase program.
- Under the expanded program, the company may repurchase up to $175M of its outstanding common stock, of which approximately $75M remains available for future repurchases.
- Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President and CEO, said, "This expanded authorization reflects our favorable outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2023, and our confidence in our ability to maintain a strong balance sheet while at the same time, delivering value to our shareholders and investing in the growth of our company."
