Vishay Intertechnology acquires California semiconductor firm

Oct. 31, 2022 7:20 AM ETVishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has acquired California-based fabless power semiconductor provider, MaxPower Semiconductor.
  • The purchase price was comprised of cash consideration at closing of $50M, net of cash acquired, and contingent payments of up to $57.5M that will be payable upon the achievement of certain technology milestones, and the occurrence of certain non-operating events.
  • MaxPower will be incorporated into Vishay’s (VSH) MOSFETs reportable segment. With a substantial IP portfolio of over 100 patents, MaxPower's proprietary device structures and process techniques provide leading edge silicon and SiC MOSFET products.
 

