ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been selected as Qatar Energy's third international partner in the huge North Field South liquefied natural gas project, taking a 6.25% stake, the partners confirmed on Sunday.

The NFS expansion project will increase Qatar's total nameplate liquefaction capacity to 126M tons/year.

The two expansion phases at North Field are expected to cost up to $50B combined and are aimed at maintaining Qatar's dominance as the world's largest LNG exporter.

Separately, Qatar Energy said it is in talks with TotalEnergies (TTE) and Eni (E) for a 30% stake in an exploration block offshore Lebanon.

Qatar Energy will maintain 75% of the NFS project, while recently awarding 9.37% stakes to TotalEnergies and Shell.