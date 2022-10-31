Satellite developer Terran Orbital soars on Lockheed Martin's $100M investment
Oct. 31, 2022 7:31 AM ETTerran Orbital Corporation (LLAP), LMTBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) shares gained 20% premarket on Monday after the satellite products manufacturer received a $100M investment from aerospace firm Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)
- The investment was issued in exchange for convertible notes and warrants offered in a private placement by Terran Orbital (LLAP).
- The fresh funding will support the expansion of Terran Orbital’s (LLAP) advanced manufacturing capabilities, which were originally planned for expansion on Florida’s Space Coast in partnership with Space Florida, but will now be based in Irvine, California.
- Terran Orbital (LLAP) will also use the funds to acquire additional satellite assembly space and increase module production.
- The companies also forged a new strategic cooperation agreement that allows Terran Orbital (LLAP) to pursue a wider variety of opportunities with Lockheed Martin (LMT). The agreement will run through 2035.
