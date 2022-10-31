Credit Suisse to issue 1.35B new shares in $4.0B capital raise

Credit Suisse Group (CS) said Monday it expects to sell 1.35B new shares through a rights offering and private placement that are expected to raise ~CHF 4.0B (US$4.0B) to help pay for the massive restructuring it announced on Thursday.

The company has received commitments from qualified investors to buy 462M new shares at CHF 3.82 through a private placement, it said. As part of that placement, Saudi National Bank is expected to purchase 307.6M of the new shares, or a 9.9% stake in the company's capital. All told, the placement is expected to raise CHF 1.76B.

In addition, Switzerland's second-biggest lender expects to issue 889M new shares through a rights offering to existing shareholders for gross proceeds of CHF 2.24B. Under the rights offering, each shareholder will get a pre-emptive subscription right for each share they hold. It is expected that seven pre-emptive subscription rights will entitle the holder to purchase two new shares at an expected offer price of CHF 2.52 per share.

The issuance of the new shares is conditional upon approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting, which is expected to be held on Nov. 23. The final terms of the rights issue are expected to be disclosed on Nov. 24.

If the private placement doesn't occur, Credit Suisse (CS) expects to issue ~1.77B new shares through the rights issue. In that case, three pre-emptive subscription rights would entitle their holder to two new shares at an offer price of CHF 2.27 per share, which would raise ~CHF 4.0B.

The company said there won't be a public offering of the securities in the U.S. and the announcement is not intended for Canada, Australia, the Hong Kong Administrative Region, South Africa, or Japan.

The offerings are part of Credit Suisse's (CS) plan to reduce its cost base by 15% and revamp the company to focus on its strongest businesses.