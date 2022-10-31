Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares slid in premarket hours on Monday after Wells Fargo cut its rating to a Sell-equivalent.

Equity analyst Ike Boruchow said that potentially weak profits in upcoming earnings, a deteriorating macro backdrop, and concerns on the company’s debt are primary concerns driving the downgrade from “Equal-Weight” to “Underweight”. Foreign exchange issues are also anticipated to adversely impact earnings.

“These challenges are likely to push shares lower over the medium term, as numbers likely continue to come down,” he told clients. “While we have commended the new team at HBI for their strategies to turn the business around, the potential problems we see ahead are largely out of their control—and we expect the market to react cynically until we receive more clarity on fundamentals.”

He assigned the stock a $5 price target, suggesting significant downside from Friday’s closing price of $7.20. Shares slid 4.17% prior to Monday’s market open.

