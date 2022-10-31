Nuvalent dips on offering of $200M Class A common stock
Oct. 31, 2022 7:35 AM ETNuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares fell over 6% Monday morning after the biopharmaceutical company launched an underwritten public offering of $200M of its shares of Class A common stock.
- All shares are being offered by Nuvalent (NUVL).
- In addition, Nuvalent (NUVL) expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of Class A common stock sold in the public offering at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
- Terms of the offering are yet to be determined.
