Nuvalent dips on offering of $200M Class A common stock

Oct. 31, 2022 7:35 AM ETNuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares fell over 6% Monday morning after the biopharmaceutical company launched an underwritten public offering of $200M of its shares of Class A common stock.
  • All shares are being offered by Nuvalent (NUVL).
  • In addition, Nuvalent (NUVL) expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of Class A common stock sold in the public offering at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • Terms of the offering are yet to be determined.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.