Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced Monday that Reblozyl, an FDA-approved anemia therapy the company develops in partnership with Merck (NYSE:MRK), reached the primary and key secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 trial involving patients with myelodysplastic syndromes.

The open-label, randomized study named COMMANDS was designed to evaluate Reblozyl versus epoetin alfa, a biological medication similar to human erythropoietin, in patients with low/low/intermediate-risk (MDS).

The trial subjects were red blood cell (RBC) transfusion-dependent and had not previously received erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.

An interim analysis of the study has indicated that Reblozyl met the primary endpoint showing a “highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in RBC transfusion independence with a parallel increase in hemoglobin as a first-line therapy for adults with MDS.

Bristol Myers (BMY) said that Reblozyl, also known as luspatercept-aamt, demonstrated a safety profile in line with findings from another Phase 3 trial called MEDALIST study.

The company plans to conduct a complete analysis of COMMANDS data for a presentation at an upcoming medical event and intends to share the results with health authorities.

Read: Wedbush launched its coverage on Geron Corporation (GERN) on Friday with a bullish view comparing its experimental MDS therapy imetelstat with Reblozyl.