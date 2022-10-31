Verisk said near deal to sell energy-analytics unit Wood Mackenzie
Oct. 31, 2022 7:45 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) has agreed to sell its energy consulting arm to private equity firm Veritas Capital in a deal valued at $3.1 billion. Verisk rose 2.7% in premarket trading.
- Veritas Capital may pay another $200 million depending how the investment goes, according to a WSJ report.
- The report comes after Verisk (VRSK) announced in March it would become a pure play insurance data analytics solutions provider and was evaluating strategic alternatives for separating its energy unit.
- The Verisk (VRSK) moves come after holder DE Shaw reportedly pushed for asset sales, other changes in March.
- In January Verisk (VRSK) agreed to sell its 3E business to investment firm New Mountain Capital for a potential aggregate cash consideration of up to $950M.
