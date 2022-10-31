Starbucks sees fewer stores push for unionization with benefits improved

The union push at Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) appears to be slowing with the company's efforts to lift compensation and expand benefits at nonunionized cafes perhaps making a difference.

The number of Starbucks (SBUX) stores that saw petitions for union representation fell to 8 in August and 12 in September, which were much lower than the peak level of 71 stores pushing for unionization in March per The Wall Street Journal.

The current unionization scorecard shows that the NLRB has certified unions in 243 of Starbucks's +9K U.S. stores and seen ballot defeats for organized labor at 50 locations.

In its efforts to satisfy employees, Starbucks (SBUX) has said it would invest hundreds of millions of dollars in employee wages and improving operations. The coffee giant also closed some U.S. stores where baristas complained about unsafe working conditions. While some of those closings include pro-union stores, Starbucks (SBUX) has disputed the characterization by union representatives that some baristas have been fired for lawful union or labor activity.

What to watch: Starbucks (SBUX) is likely to dance lightly over the unionization issue during its earnings conference call later this week. The bigger focus of the earnings report from investors will be the outlook for China and margins.

Shares of SBUX fell 0.67% to $86.52 in premarket action on Monday vs. the 52-week trading range of

Stock market preview for the week - Investors Strap In For FOMC, Jobs Day, Amazon Blowback And Election Trades