TherapeuticsMD raises additional $7M in private investment
Oct. 31, 2022 7:50 AM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) has received an additional $7M private investment in the company’s Series A Preferred Stock from Rubric Capital Management.
- The additional funds will be used for working capital.
- Under the terms of the company’s financing agreement with its lender, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, upon receipt of the investment and the delivery to Sixth Street of warrants to acquire 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock at an exercise price of $0.01 per share, the maturity date of the financing agreement was automatically extended until November 30, 2022.
