1847 Holdings projects gross margin of about 40% in FY 2023
Oct. 31, 2022 7:52 AM ET1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- 1847 Holdings (NYSE:EFSH) stated Monday it expects 2023 revenue to be in excess of $60 million on the backdrop of profitability of the portfolio companies.
- The New York-based acquisition holding company 1847 said its gross profit to reach 40% and cash flow from operations to over $7 million in fiscal 2023.
- "The historical strength of our financial results has allowed us to offer our shareholders a meaningful cash dividend, which we expect will exceed $2 million in 2023, reflecting the continued growth and projected profitability of our portfolio companies," commented Ellery W. Roberts. "Given the consistency and historical profitability of our portfolio companies, we believe we have solid visibility into our future financial results."
Comments