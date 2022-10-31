The stock market can keep rising in the short term with inflation peaking and money supply falling sharply, Morgan Stanley says.

But cagey executives are postponing reckoning when it comes to a reset of earnings estimates, according to equity strategist Mike Wilson.

"Bottom line, inflation has peaked and is likely to fall faster than most expect, based on M2 growth," Wilson wrote in a note. "This could provide some relief to stocks in the short term as rates fall in anticipation of the change."

"Combining this with the compelling technicals, we think the current rally in the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) has legs to 4000-4150 before reality sets in on how far 2023 EPS estimates need to come down," Wilson said.

Money supply: In March 2021, CPI sat at 2.6% annually while M2 money supply was growing 27% annually after $3T in stimulus.

"Never in the history of these data (70+ years) had M2 grown at even half that rate," Wilson said.

Now with inflation at a 40-year high, M2 is growing at 2.5% per year and "falling fast."

"Given the leading properties of M2 for inflation, the seeds have been sown for a sharp fall next year," he added.

Silence on the earnings call: Earnings for Q3 have been weak, but not weak enough to push 2023 EPS forecasts down by the magnitude needed for the final leg of the bear market, Wilson said.

"Instead, we think that management teams have/will remain mostly silent on 2023, which means estimates will stay elevated until it becomes obvious just how negative the operating leverage has become and/or companies are forced to discuss 2023 forecasts during 4Q earnings results in January/February. As an aside, falling inflation is the reason why we think margins will disappoint more than investors have modeled."

"We realize that going against one’s core view in the short term can be dangerous (and maybe wrong-headed), but that’s part of our job," Wilson added. "It’s like a double-breaking putt in golf - hard to make, but you still gotta try."

