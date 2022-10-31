Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken amid persistently elevated expenses.

Chaiken pointed to operating expenses that have remained well above their peers s a primary concern while there remains potential for customer visits to contract in a more challenging macro environment. He added that while Cedar Fair is a “quality theme park operator”, the projections for growth in the near term are overaggressive and therefore set the stock up for more downside ahead.

Chaiken reduced his price target to $42 from $74 alongside the downgrade. Shares of Cedar Fair (FUN) fell 1.07% prior to Monday’s opening bell.

That said, he left open the possibility that significant cost-cutting or a takeover offer from a peer could promote outperformance. Read more on the offer made by SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) for Cedar Fair at $63/share in February.