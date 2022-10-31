Cedar Fair cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse due to elevated expenses

Oct. 31, 2022 8:04 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)SEASBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Roller coaster in the amusement park with the sunset background.

ekkawit998/iStock via Getty Images

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by Credit Suisse analyst Benjamin Chaiken amid persistently elevated expenses.

Chaiken pointed to operating expenses that have remained well above their peers s a primary concern while there remains potential for customer visits to contract in a more challenging macro environment. He added that while Cedar Fair is a “quality theme park operator”, the projections for growth in the near term are overaggressive and therefore set the stock up for more downside ahead.

Chaiken reduced his price target to $42 from $74 alongside the downgrade. Shares of Cedar Fair (FUN) fell 1.07% prior to Monday’s opening bell.

That said, he left open the possibility that significant cost-cutting or a takeover offer from a peer could promote outperformance. Read more on the offer made by SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) for Cedar Fair at $63/share in February.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.