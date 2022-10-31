Volkswagen is tipped by Deutsche Bank to rally next year after strategy update

Oct. 31, 2022 8:04 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VLKAF), VWAGYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Volkwagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) on Monday, but reeled in its price target to €200 from €230.

Analyst Tim Rokossa pointed to underlying steady deliveries trends, but noted the market dislikes adjustments and the missing strategy details from the earnings report on Friday.

"On a heavy industrial reporting day, VW did not make it particularly easy to digest their results. Four group conference calls and plenty of non-recurring items unfortunately over-shadowed what was actually a pretty decent and consistent delivery, with 8% underlying margin."

Rokussa also does not think revising down the deliveries guidance as the semiconductor shortage impact keeps biting should have not been a negative surprise either.

However, he thinks the market is looking for a clear and strong message about the company's strategy in particular on software and BEVs. Volkwagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF) share price is seen being held back in the near term until the auto giant holds a big strategy reveal.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) gained 0.33% on Monday and was swapping hands at €169.60 in Europe on Monday, which is about 18% below the Deutsche Bank PT.

Read more about Volkswagen's earnings.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.