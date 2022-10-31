Adma stock rises on FDA approval of North Carolina-based plasma collection center
- Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Monday said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval for its seventh ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility in Greensboro, North Carolina.
- The facility began operations and started source plasma collection in Q1 2022. The site is now FDA-approved to collect and introduce into interstate commerce, human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S., according to the company.
- Adma noted that it remains on-track to have all 10 plasma collection centers FDA-licensed by year-end 2023.
- ADMA +3.55% to $2.92 premarket Oct. 31
