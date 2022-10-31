Adma stock rises on FDA approval of North Carolina-based plasma collection center

Oct. 31, 2022 8:15 AM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Monday said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval for its seventh ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility in Greensboro, North Carolina.
  • The facility began operations and started source plasma collection in Q1 2022. The site is now FDA-approved to collect and introduce into interstate commerce, human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S., according to the company.
  • Adma noted that it remains on-track to have all 10 plasma collection centers FDA-licensed by year-end 2023.
