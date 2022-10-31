Canadian biotech ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) shed ~26% pre-market Monday after announcing that Janssen Research and Development of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will no longer enroll patients in a Phase 1 trial for a drug combination involving its lead asset EPI-7386 in prostate cancer.

Janssen has cited difficulties in patient recruitment as the reason for the decision, ESSA (EPIX) said.

The trial was designed to evaluate EPI-7386 in combination with JNJ's cancer treatments abiraterone acetate and apalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC").

The company said that EPI-7386 with apalutamide or EPI-7386 with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone were safe and well tolerated in three patients who received the drug regimens for up to four months.

Indicating a 90% decline in prostate-specific antigen within 12 weeks, two out of three patients showed early clinical activity, according to the company.

ESSA (EPIX) is in talks with Janssen to secure abiraterone acetate and apalutamide supplies for a company-sponsored trial.

"We are encouraged by the favorable safety, pharmacokinetic, and initial clinical activity in these patients as these data further support the data generated in the EPI-7386 combination study with enzalutamide that ESSA is conducting," Chief Executive David Parkinson said.

ESSA (EPIX) shares jumped on Wednesday after announcing Phase 1/2 data supporting the efficacy of EPI-7386 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with mCRPC.