Entourage Health upsizes credit facility
Oct. 31, 2022 8:19 AM ETEntourage Health Corp. (ETRGF), ENTG:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Cannabis products company Entourage Health (OTCQX:ETRGF) amended and upsized an existing credit facility.
- The facility, to be used for general working capital purposes, will provide an additional $30M in funding availability.
- The $30M funding will be made available in two equal tranches of $15M, the first tranche on Oct. 1 and the second on Jan. 31, 2023.
- The credit facility, secured by the assets of the company and its subsidiaries, continues to bear an interest rate of 15.25%, and will mature on Dec. 31, 2024.
- Source: Press Release
