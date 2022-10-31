Caterpillar downgraded to Neutral at UBS on stock's relative value

Caterpillar on Monday was downgraded to a Neutral investment rating from Buy by analysts at UBS.

"Our thesis on positive margin inflection is playing out, and we continue to see a positive trajectory for margins and earnings growth from here," according to the report. "However, with multiples compressing as interest rates rise, the valuation price target this time presents a more balanced risk-reward dynamic in our view."

UBS lifted its price target for Caterpillar's stock to $230 from $225 a share.

Caterpillar last week rose more than 15% percent, a gain that included the positive effects of its Q3 earnings report. The maker of earth-moving equipment said earnings had reached a record on strong demand and solid pricing power.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank on Friday downgraded Caterpillar because of several risks, including the possibility of a global recession.

Seeking Alpha columnist Leo Nelissen rates Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) a Buy on customer demand for its machinery. Contributor Zoltan Ban has a Hold rating on Caterpillar (CAT) because of geopolitical risks and trade tensions among countries.