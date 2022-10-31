Silicom Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01, revenue of $39.2M
- Silicom press release (NASDAQ:SILC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.01.
- Revenue of $39.2M (+19.1% Y/Y).
- "While multiple design wins continue to drive high demand for our products, our ability to deliver continues to be impacted to some extent by the global components crisis, which, despite signs of some lessening, is still expected to continue into 2023. We therefore project revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 to range between $43 million and $45 million. The midpoint of this range represents 21% year-over-year revenue growth over the fourth quarter of 2021."
