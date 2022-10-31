Tilman Fertitta takes sizable stake in Wynn Resorts
Oct. 31, 2022 8:25 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor3 Comments
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock surged in premarket trading on Monday after an SEC filing revealed Landry’s owner Tilman Fertitta had amassed a 6.1% stake in the casino operator.
The 13G filed states that the Houston Rockets owner now holds 6,917,551 shares in Wynn Resorts (WYNN). The 13G filing is indicative of a passive stake as opposed to a 13D filing that would be required for an activist stake.
Shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) rose 6.69% in premarket hours on Monday.
Read more on COVID-driven impacts for casino operators in China.
Comments (3)