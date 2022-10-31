Stocks look poised for an early slide on Monday, as investors adopt a wary tone ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement later this week. Amid the cautious trading, here are several stocks to watch on Monday:

Ford ( NYSE: F offering severance packages to underperforming salaried employees. According to the Wall Street Journal, the automaker is targeting veteran execs who have shown "a pattern of declining performance."

Emerson Electric (EMR) has reached a deal to sell a 55% stake in its climate-technologies business to private equity firm Blackstone (BX). EMR will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of about $9.5B, valuing the business at a total of $14B including debt.

Thermo Fisher (TMO) is reportedly near a deal to buy Binding Site, a U.K.-based diagnostics products maker, from private equity player Nordic Capital. The purchase price for the transaction is £2B ($2.3B), according to Bloomberg.

China-based stocks lost ground in premarket trading amid concerns about stepped-up COVID restrictions in areas like Beijing. The decline impacted EV names, like XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI), which fell about 5% and 4%, respectively. Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD) and Baidu (BIDU) all showed weakness as well.

