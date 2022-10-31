Global Payments Q3 earnings bolstered by Merchant, Issuer businesses

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) posted third-quarter earnings that matched the average Wall Street estimate Monday and increased from a year ago, reflecting solid growth in its Merchant and Issuer segments.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.48 met the consensus and increased from $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue of $2.29B topped the average analyst estimate of $2.04B and rose from $2.20B a year before.

Expenses totaled $1.9B compared with $1.8B at Sep. 30, 2021.

Operating income slipped to $386.4M from $400.1M in Q3 of last year.

Merchant Solutions segment saw revenue of $1.6B drift up from $1.5B a year ago. Issuer Solutions revenue was $566.04M, up from $545.49M in Q3 2021. And Consumer Solutions revenue of $147.34M decreased from $183.6M in Q3 2021.

For 2022, the company reaffirmed its outlook in constant currency adjusted net revenue growth of 10% to 11% from a year before, excluding dispositions. It also continues to expect adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis to be in a range of $9.53 to $9.75 compared with the $9.39 consensus. Adjusted operating margin expansion is expected to be up to 170 basis points, increasing from the prior view of up to 150 bps.

Earlier, Global Payments declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 a share.

