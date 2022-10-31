Yoshitsu agrees on 8.15B Japanese yen revolving credit facility

  • Retailer Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) agreed on a 8.15B Japanese yen revolving credit facility with a syndicate of Japanese banks.
  • The syndicate, which includes 17 bank participants, is led by MUFG Bank and Muzuho Bank.
  • Each draw under the agreement will bear an interest equal to the then Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate, or TIBOR, plus 0.7% per annum.
  • The obligations under the agreement will be secured by the company's accounts receivable, and are guaranteed by Mei Kanayama, the principal executive officer.
  • The agreement will expire Sep. 29, 2023.
