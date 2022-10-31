Sonnet stock soars 16% on collaboration with J&J for 3 drug compounds
Oct. 31, 2022 8:37 AM ETSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN), JNJBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) is collaborating with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to evaluate SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 in combination with certain cell therapy assets of J&J's unit Janssen Biotech.
- Under the agreement, in vitro and in vivo evaluations will be conducted by Janssen in preclinical models, Sonnet said in a press release on Monday.
- "This is Sonnet's first head-to-head evaluation of three FHAB-based drug candidates, the results of which will be instructive for expanded oncology indications. A successful evaluation could lead to a potential license agreement," said Sonnet's Founder and CEO Pankaj Mohan.
- Sonnet noted that it will supply the three referenced compounds for use in head-to-head studies and if successful and subject to terms of the agreement, the company could seek an expanded collaboration.
- SONN +16.38% to $1.33 premarket Oct. 31
