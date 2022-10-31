GME, MLCO and GRTS are among pre market gainers
- Terran Orbital (LLAP) +36% developer Terran Orbital soars on Lockheed Martin's $100M investment.
- Selina Hospitality (SLNA) +31%.
- 1847 Holdings (EFSH) +26% projects gross margin of about 40% in FY 2023.
- First Wave BioPharma (FWBI) +17% to Manage Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Enhanced Adrulipase Formulation.
- Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) +12%.Positive Topline Results of Clinical Study Evaluating Human Abuse Potential of Intranasal Administration of PF614, a TAAP Abuse-Deterrent Oxycodone Extended-Release Product.
- SunCoke Energy (SXC) +12% Q3 earnings call release.
- Renalytix (RNLX) +11% FY earnings call release.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) +11% Announces an Agreement with Janssen for the Evaluation of Three Sonnet Product Candidates.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) +10% angioedema drug's orally disintegrating version shows promise in trial.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) +10% as lead asset meets main goal in Phase 3 leukemia trial.
- Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) +8% Receives FDA “Study May Proceed” Letter for Phase I/IIA Trial Under Its Investigational New Drug Application for an Immunotherapy Vaccine (ALZN002) to Treat Mild to Moderate Dementia of the Alzheimer’s Type.
- Acacia Research (ACTG) +10% Streamlines Capital Structure, Strengthens Financial Base, Creating a Corporate Acquisition Platform Backed by Starboard Value LP.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) +8%.
- TrueCar (TRUE) +7%.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) +7%.
- GameStop (GME) +7%.
- Wynn Resorts (WYNN) +6% takes sizable stake in Wynn Resorts.
- Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) +6%.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) +6%.
- Gritstone bio (GRTS) +5%.
