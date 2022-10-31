Civeo to repurchase 40% of A Series 1 preferred shares

Oct. 31, 2022 8:38 AM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) has agreed to repurchase 40% of its outstanding Class A Series 1 preferred shares for ~$30.6M.
  • The preferred shares repurchased, which include accrued dividends, are convertible into approximately 999K common shares, or ~6% of the company’s fully diluted common shares outstanding. The preferred shares are mandatorily convertible into common shares in April 2023.
  • The transaction is scheduled to close on November 1, 2022. After the repurchase, Civeo (CVEO) will have repurchased ~10% of its fully diluted common shares outstanding since August 2021.

