Civeo to repurchase 40% of A Series 1 preferred shares
Oct. 31, 2022 8:38 AM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) has agreed to repurchase 40% of its outstanding Class A Series 1 preferred shares for ~$30.6M.
- The preferred shares repurchased, which include accrued dividends, are convertible into approximately 999K common shares, or ~6% of the company’s fully diluted common shares outstanding. The preferred shares are mandatorily convertible into common shares in April 2023.
- The transaction is scheduled to close on November 1, 2022. After the repurchase, Civeo (CVEO) will have repurchased ~10% of its fully diluted common shares outstanding since August 2021.
