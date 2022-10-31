Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL), a cancer-focused biotech, dropped 35% pre-market Monday after announcing that the company voluntarily paused enrollment in its ongoing clinical trials for the lead TIL product candidates ITIL-168 and ITIL-306 after a production issue.

The company decided to pause enrollment after finding that the rate of ITIL-168 manufacturing has declined to dose patients in the DELTA-1 trial adequately.

However, an analysis of patients who received the experimental therapy didn’t indicate any unforeseen safety issues, Instil (TIL) said, adding that the FDA or other regulators did not issue a clinical hold in any of its studies.

The company has informed the U.S., Canada, and U.K. regulators about the decision and has started evaluating its manufacturing processes to rectify the problem.

While there was no manufacturing failure related to the Phase 1 trial for ITIL-306, Instil (TIL) has also paused enrollment in that study as part of the manufacturing analysis. An update of the manufacturing analysis is expected in early Q1 2023.

Instil (TIL) reiterated that its cash runway is expected to extend into 2025 subject to the sale-leaseback of its Tarzana production site.