Blackstone to raise capital through debt offering
Oct. 31, 2022 8:42 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)EMRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to offer senior notes of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary.
- Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The notes are to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. (BX) and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P.
- Earlier today, Emerson Electric (EMR) announced to offload its 55% stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone (BX) in a deal value of $14B including debt.
