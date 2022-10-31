Blackstone to raise capital through debt offering

Oct. 31, 2022 8:42 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)EMRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to offer senior notes of Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C., its indirect subsidiary.
  • Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • The notes are to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. (BX) and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P. 
  • Earlier today, Emerson Electric (EMRannounced to offload its 55% stake in its climate-technologies business to Blackstone (BX) in a deal value of $14B including debt.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.