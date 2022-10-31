Safe Harbor Financial acquires Abaca for $30M, stock rises 3%
Oct. 31, 2022 8:43 AM ETSHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SHF Financial (NASDAQ:SHFS) to acquire Rockview Digital Solutions d/b/a Abaca, an industry-leading cannabis financial technology platform that has processed more than $3B in gross transactions, for $30M.
Acquisition adds over 300 accounts and expanded financial institution relationships.
Upon closing, will increase Safe Harbor operations to more than 30 states. Acquisition bolsters company's position as the leading consolidation platform for additional cannabis financial services.
- "Following its recent NASDAQ listing and key additions to the executive team, Safe Harbor is positioned to be the leader in compliant financing and banking offerings to the regulated operating U.S. cannabis industry nationwide. Joining forces with Safe Harbor enables the Abaca team to better advance our mission of empowering the cannabis community with essential financial services and innovative, affordable solutions," said Dan Roda, Co-Founder and CEO of Abaca.
- Stock climbs 3% pre-market.
