Thermal Energy announces C$1.4M energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction project

Oct. 31, 2022 8:28 AM ETThermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF), TMG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Thermal Energy International (OTCQB:TMGEF) has been commissioned by a leading cereal manufacturer to implement a C$1.4M Turn-key heatrecovery and carbon emission reduction project.
  • Prior to this project, Thermal Energy had previously implemented GEMTMsteam traps at this site and five other sites in North America for this customer.
  • Withthis order, Thermal Energy will have delivered over $2.2M in energy efficiency solutions to this customer.
  • As a result, for this project the value of the carbon reductions alone is expected to increase to more than $200,000 annually by 2030.
  • The project is expected to be completed and revenue earned within nine months.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.