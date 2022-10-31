Thermal Energy announces C$1.4M energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction project
Oct. 31, 2022 8:28 AM ETThermal Energy International Inc. (TMGEF), TMG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Thermal Energy International (OTCQB:TMGEF) has been commissioned by a leading cereal manufacturer to implement a C$1.4M Turn-key heatrecovery and carbon emission reduction project.
- Prior to this project, Thermal Energy had previously implemented GEMTMsteam traps at this site and five other sites in North America for this customer.
- Withthis order, Thermal Energy will have delivered over $2.2M in energy efficiency solutions to this customer.
- As a result, for this project the value of the carbon reductions alone is expected to increase to more than $200,000 annually by 2030.
- The project is expected to be completed and revenue earned within nine months.
